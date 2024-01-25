Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

A 10-year-old girl who died after slipping into a fast-flowing creek in Fiordland is believed to have fallen off a rock near a viewing platform, Stuff has reported.

The girl, who was visiting from Australia with her family, slipped into Marian Creek near the Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park late on Thursday morning.

The girl was found and removed from the water a short time later, with CPR being performed and a doctor being flown to the scene, however, she could not be revived.

Te Anau Sergeant Tod Hollebon told Stuff he understood the child fell off a rock next to the viewing platform. He said there were two other siblings with the group, who were visiting from New South Wales.





“It’s a tragedy and it’s a shock. No one wants to be in a situation where a family has lost a young daughter, and a sister,” he said.

After falling into the water, the girl travelled a “considerable distance through some very turbulent water”, he told Stuff.

“The Marian Creek is extremely fast flowing and for that reason it’s an attraction.”

A person who was in the area at the time told Stuff the family were “devastated, absolutely devastated” and there were lots of tears.

A walking tour guide told the Herald the rocky and fast-flowing stream was essentially “a waterfall on its back”.

“Once you go in there it wouldn’t matter if you’re a 10-year-old child or a 20-year-old,” said Ray Horrell of Fiordland Walks.

“It’s very, very sad,” said Horrell, who was not present when the incident happened.

He said the rocks around the area would be wet and a bit slippery, especially for an “unsuspecting” child.

The creek below was a “very steep, constant flow, like a cascade”.

“It cascades all the way from Lake Marian. You could call it a waterfall . . . a waterfall on its back.”

He said the creek tumbles quickly over many rocks and would be difficult to rescue someone from. If anyone had jumped in after the girl they would likely have also found themselves in danger.

Operations manager for Trips and Tramps, Madeleine Peacock, said there is a short track near the creek which people can walk to for a view off a wooden platform referred to as a “gantry”.

She said the area had been upgraded since flooding in 2020 and was reasonably well-maintained.

“That part is really popular with people,” she said.

“We will often take people up to that viewing gantry. There’s some health and safety around that particular activity.

“There’s some points where, you know, it’s potentially dangerous. We make sure we manage those appropriately for our clients . . . we always advise clients to stay on the track, if they stay on the track they will be safe because that part of the track can be close to the water.”

Peacock said everyone at their company’s thoughts went out to the family of the girl.

“It’s just a terribly, terribly tragic event.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Conservation has inspected the area since the incident and confirmed there was no visible damage to any structures.

“Regardless, we’ll also be undertaking an internal safety investigation – which is our standard process following any serious incident,” said Te Anau operations manager Graeme Davies.

“It’s always distressing to hear of tragic instances like this. We want everyone to enjoy these vast, wild spaces safely and our hearts go out to all involved.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



