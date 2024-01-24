A young person is missing after being swept down the Hollyford River, police say.
Emergency services were told told a person had been swept down the Hollyford River, near Lower Hollyford Rd, about 11.40am.
A Police spokesperson said police are responding to Fiordland National Park where the person was reported to be missing in a river.
Police and Search and Rescue teams are responding, along with a helicopter.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
More to come