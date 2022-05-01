Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific expert on the White House National Security Council, during a previous visit to New Zealand. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Some of the Biden Administration's heavy-hitters, including Kurt Campbell, are set to participate virtually in a business summit in Auckland on Monday, coincidentally the same week as the anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Much has changed in the 80 years since Japan and the United States attacked each other's ships in the waters between the Solomons, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

But then, as now, the South West Pacific was strategically important, and allegiances were paramount.

Campbell was the top US official dispatched to Honiara last week to speak to the Solomon Islands Government about its disturbing security pact with China – announced by China in the middle of an Australian election campaign.

The US is doubling down on efforts to enhance alliances and partnerships including with New Zealand as it sets out its plans to compete with China.

Campbell and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will speak at the US Business Summit - organised by NZINC and Auckland Business Chamber - along with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor and business leaders.

Raimondo and O'Connor have met before and discussed what has become known as the "Indo Pacific Economic Framework," essentially a means of minimising chain supply disruption among friends during any future crises, among other things.

It was part of discussions that arose in Jacinda Ardern's recent trip to Japan and Singapore.

Campbell is a more familiar face in New Zealand, having been a pivotal player as the relationship flourished in the Obama Administration when the anti-nuclear freeze was all but consigned to history.

He was also in Christchurch during the 2011 earthquake.

He is now the National Security Council's Indo Pacific Co-ordinator, and was deeply involved in the production of the White House's Indo-Pacific Strategy, released in February this year.

"The PRC is combining its economic, diplomatic, military and technological might as it pursues a sphere of influence in the Indo Pacific and seeks to become the world's most influential power," the strategy says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo 10 days ago. Photo / Supplied

The strategy is the mission statement for the competition, saying the US is not only unwilling to relinquish its dominance in the Indo Pacific to China, but it will also do all it can to increase its presence and influence.

"The American role in the region must be more effective and enduring than ever," the strategy says.

"Changing strategic circumstances and historic challenges require unprecedented co-operation with those who share this vision."

It is about stepping up engagement with allies and partners and getting them to step up engagement with each other.

Not only have circumstances changed in 80 years, they have shifted markedly in just 10 months.

Kurt Campbell and Jacinda Ardern both spoke at a conference in Wellington last year, in which Ardern's speech embracing the Indo-Pacific concept went over extremely well in the White House.

The New Zealand public was possibly not as animated as insiders at the development and may even have been ambivalent about whether it diminished New Zealand's "independent foreign policy".

The Russian invasion of Ukraine – and China's tacit support for it – has added a sense of realpolitik to the strategic competition.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and China's Premier Li Kequiang in October 2019 at the Great Hall of the People. Photo / AP

And the use of the Solomon Islands by China is a reminder that the competition is not limited to just the big players and that a unified response can make a difference.

The White House readout after Campbell's Honiara trip said the US would expedite setting up an embassy there, send a hospital ship there, deliver more vaccines and do more on climate change – and set up a high-level dialogue.

But to the crux of the visit, the US rejected a notion that the security agreement with China was merely a bilateral issue and said there were potential regional security implications for the US and its allies and partners.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projections capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would have significant concerns and respond accordingly."

Nobody in the White House or State Department has clarified what that response would be.



But whatever it is, there is now no question that New Zealand has skin in the game.