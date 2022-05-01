Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: US heavy-hitters join NZ business summit

4 minutes to read
Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific expert on the White House National Security Council, during a previous visit to New Zealand. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific expert on the White House National Security Council, during a previous visit to New Zealand. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

Some of the Biden Administration's heavy-hitters, including Kurt Campbell, are set to participate virtually in a business summit in Auckland on Monday, coincidentally the same week as the anniversary of the Battle of the Coral

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.