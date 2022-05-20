Scott Morrison, left, and Anthony Albanese are on the home straight. Photos / Mark Tantrum and Getty Images

Scott Morrison, left, and Anthony Albanese are on the home straight. Photos / Mark Tantrum and Getty Images

OPINION:

Morrison puts the brakes on Labor

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has had a much better final week of the campaign than Labor's Anthony Albanese, with both on their final blitz of marginal seats.

Australia's latest unemployment rate is not quite as low as New Zealand's (3.2 per cent) but at 3.9 per cent, it is at its lowest since the survey began across the Tasman in 1974.

#BREAKING: The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.9%, the lowest in nearly 50 years.



1.9 million more Australians are in work today under the Coalition. Unemployment was 5.7% under Labor.



We have an economic plan that is working. Unemployment is low and our economy is strong. pic.twitter.com/5XfMaITjbZ — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) May 19, 2022

Morrison launched the Liberal campaign on Sunday with a policy that would allow people to access up to $50,000 of their superannuation funds to buy their first home. As Morrison pointed out, it is already policy in New Zealand.

There was much bemusement about why a party would conduct its campaign launch in the final week but the policy announcement appears to have lifted the Coalition and rattled Labor. Unlike the Liberals, Labor views superannuation savings as sacrosanct and did not match the policy.

Morrison, rather cheekily, described any re-election as a "second term". It would be his second miracle win, but the Coalition's fourth consecutive win. If he wins the unwinnable election, that unusual campaign launch will turn out to be a masterstroke.

The Prime Minister will be hoping a historically low unemployment rate will give his chances of re-election a last-minute shot in the arm.



It comes as a new poll shows the race tightening with just one day of campaigning left. @CUhlmann #AusVotes #9News pic.twitter.com/1LlU2p4JSB — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 19, 2022

The most contentious incident in Morrison's week – and possibly the whole campaign - involved him accidentally knocking over a 7-year-old boy in a soccer game in Tasmania as he took a tumble himself.

The uninjured boy later talked to media and joked that he should have got a penalty.

The footage and story has gone viral - and global - with debate raging about whether this was an example of Morrison, the self-confessed "bulldozer" or whether his apparent attempts to protect the boy from being squashed showed him in a better light.

Countdown with Albanese

Albanese's blitz today took Adelaide where he had a cuddle with a well-behaved baby, and catch-up with former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and a cast of thousands including girlfriend Jodie Haydon.

Albanese also gave a very good speech at the National Press Club on Wednesday, something Morrison declined to do this week.

If you missed Opposition Leader @AlboMP 's final campaign address at @PressClubAust. You can watch it here on abc iview https://t.co/MnvMAr2nJ2 via @ABCTV — Laura Tingle (@latingle) May 18, 2022

However, Albanese had some testy exchanges with reporters on Wednesday and another gaffe on the campaign trail yesterday, telling the ABC television breakfast show that the reason unemployment was so low was because "the border is closed". He said it twice. Except the border was opened in February. He later defended his comments to reporters, saying he meant the borders had been closed.

THIS MORNING! No wonder @AustralianLabor are keeping him to half days and mini press conferences! #auspol pic.twitter.com/ET3OIH4KRJ — Senator Hollie Hughes (@hollieahughes) May 18, 2022

Show me the money

Labor revealed its policies would add A$7.4 billion to current spending over four years. Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and shadow finance minister Katy Gallagher released costing at a press conference yesterday in Canberra.

Labor's big spending items include A$5.4b on subsidising child care; $750 million on strengthening Medicare; $1b on clean energy; and $800m on 465,000 free TAFE places.

.@AustralianLabor will not be taking lectures about responsible economic management from the most wasteful government since federation #auspol #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/dcwgiWKHOj — Jim Chalmers MP (@JEChalmers) May 19, 2022

Polling points to tighter contest

Labor's lead over the campaign has been cut in virtually every poll this week.

The Australian Financial Review's Ipsos poll yesterday had the Coalition up 3 points to 35 per cent and Labor down 2 to 36 per cent. But on the two-party preferred vote and assuming preference flows from the last election, Labor was ahead and would win on 53 per cent compared to the Coalition's 47 per cent.

The same trend was apparent in the Guardian's Essential poll earlier in the week and the Sydney Morning Herald's Resolve poll.

The one result that is most unlikely is that former Liberal MP Craig Kelly, who is now leader of United Australia Party, will become the next Prime Minister, despite the full-page ads headed "our next Prime Minister" taken out by party founder and resources magnate Clive Palmer.

If asked my professional opinion, I think this is an unlikely outcome for the election. pic.twitter.com/1EIUl1B9Vn — Antony Green - elections (@AntonyGreenElec) May 11, 2022

Pauline Hansen laid low with Covid

One Nation leader and Queensland Senator Pauline Hansen, who is unvaccinated, announced she had Covid-19 and is isolating. "I will survive - to some people's disgust," she announced.

Hansen believe she caught the virus while campaigning in West Australia.

The party currently holds two Senate seats,and has reps in the upper houses of New South Wales (two), Queensland and South Australia.

The One Nation campaign has possibly been most noteworthy for its satirical cartoon ads and its depiction of various party leaders. It has also produced a good cartoon on how to vote.

Green Party sets out its priorities

Greens leader Adam Bandt and the MP for Melbourne has set out his party's priorities in any post-election negotiations with Labor.

The seven priority areas are:

• no new coal and gas;

• dental and mental health into Medicare;

• building one million affordable homes and better renters rights;

• free childcare;

• wiping student debt;

• lifting income support;

• progress on all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Chocks away next week

Anthony Albanese took the liberty of telling The Australian if Labor is a clear winner tomorrow, he and his foreign affairs shadow minister Penny Wong would be sworn in immediately in order to attend the Quad meeting in Japan. They would fly on Monday for the meeting on Tuesday, to join US President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and host Fumio Kishida.

The Quad is not a security alliance but is considered an important co-operative grouping that has been revived in the face of China's growing ambitions in the region. If the result is not clear, it is likely Scott Morrison would attend in a caretaker role.

Quotes

• Today's editorial in the Sydney Morning Herald: "If Albanese governs the way he has campaigned, Labor will be guilty of the same complacency that has marked the Coalition over the past three years and has denied Australians a more ambitious government that tackles long-term challenges. Labor must not waste the opportunity to lead and shape Australia. It should, at least, be given a chance to make the attempt. On balance, the nation needs a change."

• Today's editorial in The Australian: "Australians must ask themselves if they believe Mr Morrison deserves credit for managing the nation's fortunes through the pandemic, a growing economy and historically low unemployment. Alternatively, can Mr Albanese be trusted to preserve the nation's strong position and deliver the better, more caring future he demands? In our judgment, the answer is clear. Mr Morrison has endured the worst a world can throw at a national leader and Australia has emerged stronger. Mr Albanese has not proven himself ready to assume the high office he seeks."

Ratings

• Scott Morrison: 8 – Morrison has had a very good final week although it is unlikely to be enough to form Government after tomorrow's election.

• Anthony Albanese: 6 – Albanese has had a poor final week but he is still favoured to be the next Prime Minister.

• Jim Chalmers and Penny Wong 8 - If Anthony Albanese wins despite big questions over his abilities, it will be because of his two best performers, Chalmers on the economy and Wong in foreign affairs.

• Adam Bandt: 7 – The Green Party leader has spelled out the party's post-election negotiation priorities in support of a Labor minority Government. High marks for transparency, especially compared to the teal independents.