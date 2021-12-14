Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Peter Dutton and Peeni Henare quietly building defence relations

7 minutes to read
New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare (left) and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare (left) and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

A few days before the latest NZ Defence assessment was released, Defence Minister Peeni Henare phoned Peter Dutton in Australia to discuss the priorities underpinning it, among other things.

By all accounts it was an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.