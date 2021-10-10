Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan

12 minutes to read
Taiwanese helicopters fly the country's flag through Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Photo / Lam Yik Fei, The New York Times

Taiwanese helicopters fly the country's flag through Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Photo / Lam Yik Fei, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Chris Buckley and Steven Lee Myers

The 25 Chinese fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes flew in menacing formations off the southern end of Taiwan, a show of military might on China's National Day, October 1. The incursions, dozens upon dozens,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.