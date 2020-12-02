Website of the Year

Audrey Young: National response to climate emergency rings hollow

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moving a motion in the House to declare a climate change emergency. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

It was just as well that National did not put up leader Judith Collins to respond to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the debate to declare a climate emergency because its response rang hollow.

