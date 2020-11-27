Parliament dress code review: Wellington fashion icon on ties and workplace attire

There's a time and place for ties in the workplace, says a Wellington fashion icon. Photo / 123rf

A Wellington fashion icon is backing the review over rules making ties mandatory for male MPs, but says there is a reason for dress standards in the wider workplace.

On Thursday, Green Party co-leader James Shaw requested the speaker of the house Trevor Mallard to review the current dress code rule, which required men to wear ties while in the chamber.

Wellington fashion icon and stylist Sally-ann Moffat said the debate would be interesting to watch, but warned against cutting ties altogether.

"I try to explain to people that creativity and wearing what makes them happy is really important," she said.

"However, between the hours of 9 to 5 when you are being paid to represent a brand, it's actually really important to understand what the brand essence is, and reflect that in your clothing."

Moffat said often our relaxed Kiwi culture could translate into our work and we need to keep that in mind.

"As Kiwis, we have a lot of fun with clothing. You know there are a lot people that have formal jandals and formal denim.

"That's part of the environment of where we live, so we do have to think a little bit more consciously and mindfully around what's appropriate for work attire."

Like much of what we do since Covid-19 arrived on our shores, Moffat said the way we work had changed in location and style.

"Just like we work from home now, the whole world is evolving and we need to evolve attire and discussions about attire appropriately."

The fear of loosening the rules was that people would take it too far, she said.

"I've been called into workplaces where some of the attire that's been seen is literally jandals, shorts and ripped denim."

But people shouldn't underestimate the positive effects clothing could have on a workplace, she said.

"I think understanding the psychology of clothing and how a close cognition actually affects not only how you are treated by others but also how you see yourself.

"I know when I put on a shirt and blazer, my whole way of being changes from when I'm wearing, say, a sweatshirt and track pants."

Mallard will make his decision over the summer, and Moffat said she looks forward to the result.

"I welcome this discussion for our New Zealand Government and I hope that they can come to a solution that suits the Government of today.

"What we don't want to do is create limitations and blocks for people, and to be more comfortable and open."