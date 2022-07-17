Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Audrey Young: A to Z of Jacinda Ardern's foreign affairs whirlwind

16 minutes to read
Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern appearing at the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney in July. Photo / James Gourley. Getty Images

Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern appearing at the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney in July. Photo / James Gourley. Getty Images

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

Jacinda Ardern has finished a successful whirlwind of foreign engagements over four months, meeting leaders from Singapore and Japan, the United States, Europe, the UK, Australia, and the Pacific in Fiji for the Pacific Islands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.