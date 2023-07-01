Richard Cate with his mother Florance Cate (Flo) who is a resident at the Wesley Care Centre in Mt Eden. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Up to 50 elderly residents of an Auckland rest home fear they’ll be left without somewhere to live after the facility’s operator told them it would shut down in less than two months.

The son of one of the residents is “disgusted” by the way he says they have been treated - and the operator of the facility and its church-owned landlord are blaming each other for the situation.

Richard Cate was left shocked after a snap meeting was called at his mother’s rest home, Wesley Care Centre in Mt Eden this week.

No topic was given for the meeting which was held the day after it was announced and the residents and families were told they had two months to find new accommodation for their elderly family members.

“Most of the families were disgusted at the short time frame.

“I think the landlord should be ashamed displacing 50 elderly residents in the middle of winter with eight-week notice to find alternative accommodation, some in need of hospital-level care,” Cate said.

But the care home operator, Oceania Healthcare and the property owner, Airedale Property Trust, are at odds over who made the decision to close.

In an email seen by the Herald, Oceania Healthcare director of clinical and care services Shirley Ross informed residents and families of the closure.

“Further to today’s meeting regarding the future of Wesley Care Centre, I am writing to confirm, with sadness, that Oceania is required to close Wesley down around the end of August.

“Wesley operates on a site that is leased from the site owner, Airedale Property Trust (APT). APT has now decided to take the site in a new direction and will not be extending Oceania’s lease.

“Unfortunately, we are left with no choice but to close the centre. This will require residents to relocate to an alternative care centre.”

The rest home has 51 beds and services residents with medical needs, dementia care, geriatric and palliative care.

APT CEO Dean Shields denies that the company refused to re-sign the lease, and said it was ultimately Oceania who made the decision to close.

“We offered Oceania the ability to extend the lease, but Oceania has made the decision to not take up a lease extension and close down the care centre.

The new lease included a right of renewal for a further 6 months, taking the lease expiry out to 28 February 2024.

Shields said APT started communications with Oceania four months ago including extending the current lease.

“We were disappointed to have our offer of renewal declined.

“We are not aware of the reason why Oceania has elected not to take up the offer of an extension to the lease.”

Cate said he was advised in the meeting by Oceania that APT decided not to renew the rest home’s lease as they want to redevelop the land for other use.

“Oceania of course have offered to assist in finding alternative places but they have only 30 beds for 50 residents, and all their other rest homes are a long distance from the current location.”

The short notice of the meeting and timeframe for vulnerable residents to move out, essentially only eight weeks, made many people in the meeting upset, Cate said.

He worried for the well-being of the patients and families, including his mother who has dementia who he now is desperately searching for an appropriate place for her to stay.

“Many of the residents have become good friends so they are now also upset and worried.

“[It] brings great stress to the families.”

The closure of Wesley Care Centre follows widespread increasing issues in aged care across the country, including the neglect of patients.

The aged care sector is short around 1200 nurses, and some homes struggling to fill shifts have stopped admissions or even shut down completely - last year, there were 1260 bed closures across more than 20 facilities.

The workforce crisis in aged care has led to recent Government action, including funding $200 million a year for pay parity between aged care nurses and those working in public hospitals, who have earned significantly more.

Oceania Healthcare currently has 44 residential aged-care and retirement village facilities servicing more than 3600 residents.

APT is a property trust owned by the Methodist Church of New Zealand, in charge of the commercial arm and income-generating activities of the church.

APT is also a registered charitable trust with approximately $400 million of property under management comprising more than 500 tenants with a future development pipeline of $350 million, according to its website.

APT’s revenue funds two other trusts under the Methodist Church, the Methodist Mission Northern (MMN) and Lifewise. Lifewise works with families, seniors, people with disabilities, and people at risk of homelessness to turn their lives around.

Oceania Healthcare was contacted for comment.

