The manu is said to be a New Zealand invention and is one of Kiwis’ favourite things to do around the water. The bomb technique requires one’s body to form a distinct V-shape so the bum and lower back hit the water first, before the arms and legs are immediately extended back out to create a deafening clap and a soaring splash.

Auckland’s Karanga Plaza in Wynyard Quarter is the final destination, with super qualifiers being held this weekend and next. Forty finalists to represent Auckland will be found at these events, bringing the total number of competitors for the grand final to 130.

A large crowd flocked to Auckland's Viaduct last year for the Z Manu World Champs finals. Photo / Mark Tantrum

A purpose-built platform has been erected in the Auckland Viaduct, standing 19m wide by 7m high. It sits atop a floating pontoon and features platforms from 2m to 5m to accommodate different divisions within the competition.

Rice said the energy and skill seen across the country has been “next level”.

“Now, it’s Auckland’s turn. It’s going to be a great few weekends on the water and it’s fantastic to be part of Moana Auckland.”

Rice said a big screen would enable replays, scores, leaderboards and more for the crowd in Auckland.

Organisers worked with AUT to develop new “ManuTech” software, which is designed to capture a manu on video and calculate the precise height of its splash.

The world-first tech would be used at the super qualifiers and the grand final, which will also have decibel readings to measure the sound each manu makes. A specialist judging panel will also be introduced for the grand final to award creativity points.

Defending manu champion Wharepapa Reirson in action.

The regional qualifiers have already drawn major sporting figures, with Olympians Sam Tanner and Julian David, and former All Black Piri Weepu putting their manu skills to the test.

Rice said in addition to the main competition, Push Play sessions would be held from 1pm to 2.15pm on qualifier days, giving everyone a free opportunity to get a taste of the manu experience and leap off the platform themselves.

“Competition will be fierce with some finalists looking to defend titles from last year, others challenging and some competing for the first time,” he said.

Key details

The first qualifying event for the Z Manu World Champs took place in Tauranga on December 7, with new qualifiers found in a different city almost every weekend in the lead-up to the grand final at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on March 1.

Remaining qualifying events:

Saturday, February 15 & Sunday, February 16 – Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs Weekend #1 (Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland)

(Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland) Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23 – Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs Weekend #2 (Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland)

Grand final:

On Saturday, March 1 – the first day of autumn – the finalists in each qualifying event held over the summer will regroup at Karanga Plaza in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter to find out who can land the biggest splash with their manu.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the three men and three women who manage to pop the biggest splash height in each of the three age categories: Manu Pakeke / Adult, Manu Rangatahi / Youth, and Manu Tamariki / Kids.

To find out more information about the competition and to register your place, head to manuworldchamps.com.

