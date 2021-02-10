Auckland's Te Onewa Northcote Point wharf closed a week after two-year, $2.6m upgrade completed

Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf has been closed for safety reasons a week after re-opening. Photo/AT

Ferry services at the Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf have been halted because of safety concerns a week after it re-opened.

Ferry Services manager Gareth Willis today said additional engineering work was required to improve the safe operations of securing vessels during berthing.

"This is very disappointing and we apologise sincerely to customers.

"The safety of crew and passengers is our number one priority. We are continuing to work through with our suppliers to ensure that services can safely return to Te Onewa Northcote Point as soon as possible."

A decision on when sailings could recommence would be made early next week.

The wharf re-opened last week after a two year upgrade which cost $2.6 million.

In 2018, routine maintenance found some structural deterioration of the wharf which meant Auckland Transport had to close it on a temporary basis for health and safety reasons.

Structural assessments of the wharf confirmed that the wooden structure elements under the deck needed to be either repaired or replaced.

The work was originally expected to be completed by the end of 2019 but increased costs meant a delay while additional funding was applied for.

Work was finally completed at the end of last year and sailings resumed on February 4.