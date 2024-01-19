A lane was blocked in the 11.30am crash.

A major coastal road in central Auckland was reduced to one lane after a crash this morning.

One person had moderate injuries after the 11.30am crash involving a car and a parked vehicle at the intersection of Tāmaki Drive and Watene Cres, a police spokeswoman said.

“Traffic was down to one lane for a short time.”

The road was expected to be clear again “shortly”, she said at 12.15pm.

The coastal route connects central Auckland with some of the closest beach suburbs to downtown Auckland, including Mission Bay, Kohimarama and St Heliers.



