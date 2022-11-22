Wrong-way motorway collision, big changes on the horizon for L&P and deadly earthquake rocks Indonesia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The rough start to the season for Auckland’s beloved Parnell Baths has hit more troubled waters, with a ruptured wastewater pipe delaying the pool complex’s opening by another week.

Its opening was originally slated for November 5 but is now down for Saturday, November 26.

On October 20, a landslip down the steep rockface above the walkway ramp on the western Judges Bay end of the historic pools saw the opening pushed back to November 19.

While the walkway and the pool buildings escaped damage, the slip wrote off a transformer, cutting power to the complex.

Popular Auckland swimming spot Parnell Baths has twice been forced to delay its summer opening after a landslip in late October. Photo / Facebook, Parnell Baths

After the debris were cleared and power restored, engineers discovered damage to the wastewater pipe heading up the cliff, said Dave Stewart, Active Communities acting general manager for Auckland Council.

“This has further delayed safe access for customers to the pools,” Stewart said.

The pools are owned by the Council, which is responsible for asset and operational maintenance of Parnell Baths, Judges Bay Reserve and the surrounding cliffs.

Community Leisure Management (CLM) is contracted to operate the complex.

“CLM have been very helpful in continuing to undertake their operational role in getting the baths ready for Aucklanders to enjoy over summer, despite these environmental and weather challenges,” Stewart said.

The multicoloured deckchairs of the Parnell Baths in Auckland next to its 60m salt water lane pool, the largest of its type in New Zealand. The Baths opened in 1914 and have been redeveloped several times. Photo / Greg Bowker

Stewart said the Council’s geotechnical experts had established that the slip was caused by a build-up of moisture amid heavy rain.

The Council did not believe any nearby development work contributed to the landslip, he said.

But it is not all bad news for pool fans.

To make up for lost time, its summer opening season will run until April 23, Stewart said.