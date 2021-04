Karangahape Rd is closed between Queen St and Pitt St. Photo / Alex Burton

Karangahape Rd is closed between Queen St and Pitt St. Photo / Alex Burton

A central Auckland road was closed over lunchtime due to a medical event which left one person in a serious condition.

Two St John crews, one manager and rapid response unit were sent to Karangahape Rd at 11.16am.

One person has been treated and taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland Transport warned drivers that Karangahape Rd between Queen St and Pitt St was closed from around 12pm to 12.30pm.

The road has since been cleared and has re-opened.