Auckland Council‘s cost for collecting and disposing of illegal waste in the 2024 financial year was $2.7 million, a rise of $200,000 each year since 2022.
Walker says a lot of illegal dumping is happening in remote roadside areas, outside the public view.
“These are mainly in reserves and parks, or down these undeveloped areas, and non-residential areas.
“We’ve had to abseil down banks to collect these items that have just been thrown down from the top of a lookout.”
Additional costs are incurred when there are oversized or dangerous items.
“With a piano, this would be quite large and heavy as well, so if we come across that, then we’ve got to probably get four guys out there to winch that onto a truck.
“We have people dumping asbestos, hazardous waste, clumps of oil.”
All of these actions increase costs for the ratepayer, Walker says.
“If it’s rubbish down the bank, if it’s on a main 80kmh road, then we’ve got to organise traffic management as well. That there could be a cost of two grand for the traffic management and $1000 for the abseiling.”
Justine Haves, general manager of waste solutions at Auckland Council, says they are taking proactive steps to address the issue.
“Most of these are outside people’s houses and they see that it’s been investigated and stickered, so then they remove [the rubbish] themselves, whereas, unless there’s actual evidence found, it’s quite hard to prosecute anyone.”
The Māngere-Otāhuhu Local Board has a project to tackle construction waste, and there are local clean-up groups across Māngere, Otāhuhu, Manurewa and Ōtara.
Community education is being used to raise awareness about inorganic waste collections, and signs have been placed in dumping hotspots along with letterbox flyers advising where to take unwanted items.