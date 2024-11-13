Advertisement
Auckland’s famous Franklin Road Christmas lights return – with a number of changes

Tomas Rice
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
2 mins to read
A later start and security are among changes for Franklin Road's famous Christmas lights event. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A later start and security are among changes for Franklin Road's famous Christmas lights event. Photo / Hayden Woodward

  • Auckland’s Franklin Road Christmas lights will begin later in December this year.
  • Residents have been decorating their homes with lights and festive characters for more than 30 years.
  • The Ponsonby Business Association will provide security to manage unlicensed street vendors.

Auckland’s famous Franklin Road Christmas lights are back on this year - with a number of changes.

Residents of the Ponsonby/Freemans Bay street decorate their homes with flashing lights, giant blow-up festive characters and fake snow.

The tradition attracts thousands of visitors and has been running for more than 30 years.

Residents were asked to give feedback after last year’s event was marred by complaints of street vendors selling balloons, lights and food to onlookers.

Co-ordinator Eric Wilson said they have made a few changes in response.

This includes the lights starting later, turning off sooner and with added security.

“This year we’re going to start on the 7th of December,” said Wilson.

Typically, it would begin at the start of the month, running until Christmas Eve.

The Christmas lights will go off earlier this year, at 10pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The Christmas lights will go off earlier this year, at 10pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Wilson said residents, made up of many young families, also expressed concerns about the noise the event generates.

“We had a problem with cars going up and down late at night with their stereos blaring out.

“Standard practice was turning the lights off at 11pm, so this year we’re going to turn them off around 10.”

The number of unlicensed street vendors was the last major issue that came through in their feedback survey.

Organisers attempted to have Auckland Council compliance officers on site to shut them down but were told there were not enough resources.

“Fortunately, the Ponsonby Business Association stuck their hand up and said ‘we can help you out’,” said Wilson.

“They’re going to be providing some security people who will keep tabs on the unlicensed vendors and send them on their way if they appear.”

