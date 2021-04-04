Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland's $4.4b City Rail Link could be delayed by light rail

3 minutes to read
Focus Live: The Government is getting light rail back on track by involving Aucklanders in a six-month process to come up with a city-shaping project.

Focus Live: The Government is getting light rail back on track by involving Aucklanders in a six-month process to come up with a city-shaping project.

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The $4.4 billion City Rail Link faces the prospect of major delays and extra costs from the latest plans to reboot light rail in Auckland.

The Herald understands the new Aotea station for the City

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.