Aucklander claims $14.25m Lotto Powerball prize

An Auckland Lotto Powerball player has claimed their $14.25m prize. Photo / Michael Bradley

The winner of Saturday's $14.25 million Lotto Powerball prize has come forward.

The lucky winner who purchased their ticket on MyLotto claimed the ticket last night, making them the ninth Powerball winner this year.

The ticket was purchased by a player from Auckland and the prize is made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

More details are expected later today.

The big win comes just three weeks after a MyLotto player from Northland won $4.25 million with Powerball First Division. She celebrated being a multi-millionaire by having with fish and chips on the beach with her family.

On Saturday three other players also won $250,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pokeno Superette in Pokeno, Pak'nSave Porirua in Porirua and on MyLotto to an Auckland-based customer.

MyLotto was the luckiest place to buy tickets for the Saturday night draw as Strike Four was also won by a Waikato player who also purchased their ticket on MyLotto.

Lotto New Zealand senior corporate communications manager Kirsten Robinson said MyLotto seemed to be having "a bit of a lucky streak" as it was also the second Powerball win purchased through MyLotto in less than a month.