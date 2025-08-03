Teen charged after pedestrians hit by car on Queen St, Auckland
A 17-year-old has been charged after two pedestrians were struck by a car on Queen St in Central Auckland early this morning.
Two people were rushed to Auckland City Hospital after a car crashed into them between Karangahape Rd and City Rd just before 6am.
Hato Hone St John
said one was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.
Police put up a cordon and the Serious Crash Unit was sent to examine the scene.