Teen charged after pedestrians hit by car on Queen St, Auckland

NZ Herald
Trade Minister Todd McClay to head to the US, hoping to ease New Zealand's tariff hike, and Forest and Bird says loosening rules on conservation land puts our biodiversity at risk.

A 17-year-old has been charged after two pedestrians were struck by a car on Queen St in Central Auckland early this morning.

Two people were rushed to Auckland City Hospital after a car crashed into them between Karangahape Rd and City Rd just before 6am.

Hato Hone St John

