Teen charged after pedestrians hit by car on Queen St, Auckland

A 17-year-old has been charged after two pedestrians were struck by a car on Queen St in Central Auckland early this morning.

Two people were rushed to Auckland City Hospital after a car crashed into them between Karangahape Rd and City Rd just before 6am.

Hato Hone St John said one was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Police put up a cordon and the Serious Crash Unit was sent to examine the scene.