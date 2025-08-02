Car crashes on Auckland’s Queen St: Driver allegedly flees after seriously injuring pedestrian
By Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Two people have been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into them on Queen St in Central Auckland early this morning.
Police say three pedestrians were hit between Karangahape and City Rds just before 6am, leaving one with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries, and the third had
minor injuries.
The driver fled the scene, a police spokesman said.
Officers found and arrested two people nearby a short time later. Charges were still being considered, the spokesman said.