“Unfortunately, there is still some tension amongst a small element of young people in our local schools, and I would like everyone to be safe coming to school and heading home.”
Bean told the Herald he was “disappointed” but believed the measure was necessary to keep their students safe.
He disputed the action was about protecting the school’s image - it was about protecting them from random attacks.
“The uniform is such a distinctive uniform and what I don’t want is for that person who’s travelling through that area, innocent to it all, is caught up in something silly.”
He said the fights are being instigated in the “social media realm”, making them hard to police.
Bean has contacted other schools, who he declined to name. He said he also requested a police presence before and after school.
Last week, police responded to a series of brawls between students in the areas mentioned by Bean.
Confronting footage was released of a large group of young people swarming Osterley Way in Manukau, and engaging in a violent brawl, with one person kicked in the head as they lay on the pavement.
A woman rushed in to help by shielding their body, as two others attempted to stomp on the young person.
The video, which appeared to be filmed from a high-rise building on October 15, showed the group running, pushing, shoving and throwing punches at each other.
Days later, police were called to Manukau’s Hayman Park after reports of a large group of people fighting.
The group dispersed when police arrived. One person sustained minor injuries.
Police have been approached for comment.