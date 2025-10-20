Video shows a 'hero' stepping in to protect a victim being kicked in the head. Video / Supplied

A South Auckland college has put a plea out to students to cover their uniforms in several public areas out of fear they could be attacked.

It comes after a spate of large brawls around the Manukau area, one of which was caught on video and showed 15 young people fighting, with one student getting his head kicked while he lay on the ground.

Tangaroa College in Ōtara posted a statement before the school week, asking students not to wear their uniform in public.

The school’s principal, Chris Bean, said they were working with other schools in the area and police.

“As a safety precaution, I would like to advise that no students travel through Manukau Mall, Hayman Park, or the Manukau Bus / Train station in Tangaroa College uniform this week,” the statement from Bean said.