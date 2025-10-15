Video shows a 'hero' stepping in to protect a victim being kicked in the head. Video / Supplied

A large group of young people swarmed a South Auckland street during a violent brawl this evening, with one person kicked in the head as they lay on the pavement.

Footage of the fight was posted to Facebook and shows the moment the brawl kicked off.

About 15 teenagers were seen gathered in Osterley Way, Manukau, many dressed in what appeared to be school uniform.

The video, which appeared to be filmed from a high-rise building, showed the group running, pushing, shoving and throwing punches at each other.