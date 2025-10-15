At one point in the video, one person appeared to be kicked in the head as they lay on the ground.
A woman rushed in to help by shielding their body, while two others attempted to stomp on the young person.
The anonymous poster of the video captioned the post: “Hero’s [sic] live among us. Auckland Lady steps in to save young boy.”
“Whoever that lady is Thankyou!! A parent’s nightmare having their kid beaten,” another commented.
Police said they received a number of calls reporting a large group of young people fighting on Osterley Way.
Police were made aware of the incident at 5.20pm. They said officers were able to disperse and move on some of the group but did not locate a specific victim.
