One person sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police said they are speaking with a number of people and are making inquiries.

Footage of the fight on Wednesday was posted to Facebook and showed the moment the brawl kicked off.

The video, which appeared to be filmed from a high-rise building, showed the group running, pushing, shoving and throwing punches at each other.

At one point in the video, one person appeared to be kicked in the head as they lay on the ground.

A woman rushed in to help by shielding their body, while two others attempted to stomp on the young person.

Today, police confirmed that they received video footage of the incident on Osterley Way on October 15.

Both schools are assisting police with inquiries into this incident.

The investigation remains in the early stages.

