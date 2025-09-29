Police are set to make an announcement about the ongoing homicide investigation into the bus stop killing of American student Kyle Whorrall.

Whorrall, 33, was killed in an attack in St Johns during Easter Weekend while he was waiting at a bus stop.

Two people were arrested by the Operation Aberfeldy investigation team in late April; however, police have maintained that others were in the car on the night Whorrall was fatally attacked.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a 16-year-old male remains before the High Court at Auckland, charged with Whorrall’s murder.

A 33-year-old woman is before the Auckland District Court on two charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Baldwin launched a renewed appeal for information last month, pleading with those involved with the student’s death to “do the right thing”.

“We know there were others in the vehicle that night, and I’m asking people with that information to come forward now.”

A floral tribute at the bus stop on St John’s Rd, where US student Kyle Whorrall was killed. Photo / Alex Burton

Whorrall’s mother, Carole, told the Herald she wanted her son to be remembered for his life, not his death, when she spoke after his memorial in May.

“Kyle was a brilliant, gentle and deeply caring person whose love for the natural world shaped his life and inspired those around him,” she said.

“He was dedicated to making a difference and about to embark on a brilliant career. He was deeply loved and admired by his family.”

The Ōrākei Local Board arranged for a memorial service at St Johns Bush, where a pōhutukawa was planted, with Carole in attendance.

Whorrall, who was originally from Los Angeles, was in the last stages of a PhD in entomology at the University of Auckland and was based at Landcare Research in St Johns.

Police claim two occupants of the erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall while he was sitting alone at a bus stop in Meadowbank on April 22.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

