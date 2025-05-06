Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told the Herald that Whorrall only had three months to go to complete his thesis.

“The research had been done, he just needed to put it together.”

A spokesperson for the University of Auckland, where Whorrall was completing his PhD in entomology, said they were considering awarding him an honorary doctorate.

A memorial tree has been planted at the entrance of St John’s bush in honour of slain American entomology student Kyle Whorrall. Photo / Jason Dorday

Yesterday, as Carole listened to the outpouring of love for her son through speeches, song, prayer and poems, a taonga pounamu hung around her neck.

She told the Herald the taonga had been gifted to her by someone close to her son at the University of Auckland.

“It was a beautiful gift, it’s a beautiful thing to take home with me.”

Reverend Otene Rawiti, who led the service, blessed the taonga for her as the service finished.

Reverend Otene Rawiti blessed Carole’s taonga pounamu after holding the tree planting ceremony. Photo / Jason Dorday.

“It’s really special, [having it blessed here] was really special.”

After she helped put the tree into the ground, Carole was the first to add the dirt around it.

“This is very healing,” she told Whorrall’s flatmate and close friend.

Earlier in the ceremony, Whorrall’s flatmate and mother clung to each other as Rawiti explained to the crowd the meaning behind why a pōhutukawa was chosen.

Kyle's mum, Carole, and his flatmate embrace as Orakei Local Board chairman Scott Milne addresses the crowd. Photo / Jason Dorday.

Rawiti explained the connection between the tree and its namesake, one of the seven stars, or daughters, of Matariki.

The eldest child of Matariki, Pōhutukawa is said to be the star connected to the dead.

“Pōhutukawa reminds us of those who have passed on... it reminds us we must honour their memory.

“When you see the flowers, you’ll see your son.”

Kyle's flatmate and close friend lay stones around the tree to honour him. Photo / Jason Dorday.

Speaking to the Herald after the memorial, Orakei Local Board chairman Scott Milne said there was still a “profound sense of shock”.

He said it was days like today, with bright blue skies and the sun shining overhead, that he sees a silver lining in such tragedy.

“We have seen such a coming together of the community and such an acknowledgement that we need to spend more time talking with each other, and listening to each other.”

He said Carole told him she intended to come back with her family to visit the tree, to see her son in its flowers.

Kyle Whorrall was fatally attacked at a bus stop on St Johns Rd on Easter Weekend.

“I can see that, I can see that, that she has been changed, and she said so herself because I think she’s been a little overwhelmed with the genuineness of what’s happened here.

“She has embraced people who have felt deeply hurt, as of course, she and her family are just devastated.”

Carole will travel back to America today with her son’s body for a family funeral.

Police investigation

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with Whorrall’s murder and aggravated robbery and a 32-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said there had been no further arrests or charges in the homicide investigation but search warrants had been executed in the past few days. Police were following “positive lines of inquiry”, he told the Herald.

Police had also found the occupants of a silver Mitsubishi Grandis they were seeking last week, saying that they could hold information about why Whorrall was killed.

Carole said the police had been “very diligent” in their investigation and “extraordinarily kind” to the family.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.