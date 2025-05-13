She also entered a not guilty plea through her lawyer.

Justice Lang ordered a four-week trial to commence on August 31 next year.

He approved a request by defence lawyer Paul Borich KC for interim name suppression to continue until at least the teen’s next court appearance in July.

Police say two occupants of the erratically-driven vehicle attacked Whorrall while he was sitting alone at a bus stop in Meadowbank on the night of April 22.

Whorrall, 33, was struck with a “long” weapon, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

The teen’s adult co-defendant is accused of having “actively suppressed” evidence by selling a car to help him escape after arrest.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

