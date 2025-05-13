- Not guilty pleas were entered by a 16-year-old and a 32-year-old woman in the murder case of Kyle Whorrall.
- Justice Graham Lang set a four-week trial for August 31 next year, with interim name suppression for the teen.
- Whorrall, 33, was attacked with a “long” weapon at a Meadowbank bus stop on April 22.
Not guilty pleas have been entered and a trial date set for next year for a 16-year-old accused of having murdered American entomology student Kyle Whorrall at an Auckland bus stop last month.
The teen wore a white Nike tracksuit today as he stood in the dock before Justice Graham Lang for his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland.
His co-defendant, a 32-year-old North Shore woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, appeared via an audio-video feed from custody.