“While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn’t spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information, or who would like to make a report, can update Police online or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

For years, abuse was covered up at Dilworth and at times a child abuse ring operated.

One in the early 1980s involved the now-imprisoned Wayne Gillman Moonie and also allegedly involved the late Dilworth scout volunteer Richard Galloway and the late Ken Wilson.

Multiple child molesters from Dilworth have been jailed since the police revealed the existence of the Operation Beverly investigation in 2020.

“The Dilworth Trust Board of today will give the apology, taking ownership for the failings of the school’s leadership and governance of the past,” the Dilworth Response page says.

Earlier this year, a formal apology to students, staff, and their families was issued by the school by the incoming trust board chairman, Jonathan Mason.

The apology was made during a private event for survivors, former staff and other students that was closed to media, but livestreamed.

“We hope to make clear that the abuse you were forced to endure was not your fault, it was the fault of some people at Dilworth who betrayed your trust and the trust of your mothers, fathers and whānau,” Mason said.

“It failed to put the needs of the boys in their care above the reputation of school.”

Some of the boys were ridiculed and punished, including caning, for speaking out, Mason said.

Mason said the school had failed to investigate abuse, and in some cases the abuser was permitted to depart the school free of punishment or sanction – and “with a reference that did not tell the truth about his actions”.