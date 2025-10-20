Advertisement
Police charge 72-year-old man in Dilworth School abuse investigation

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Jonathan Mason, Dilworth Trust chair, discussed student care following the school's historic sexual abuse scandal. Video / Dean Purcell

Police have charged a 72-year-old man as a part of their investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Auckland’s Dilworth School.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, said the man has been charged with three counts of indecency with a boy aged between 12 and 16.

“These charges

