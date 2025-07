Barrister Clive Elliott told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking about the next steps to expect from the Kim Dotcom saga. Video / NewstalkZB

Kim Dotcom has given a health update on social media, saying he is making good progress in his recovery after a stroke.

The Herald reported in November last year that Dotcom was recovering from a serious stroke just months after the Justice Minister signed an extradition order for the internet entrepreneur, who faces charges in the US.

In the update today on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Dotcom said he can now walk a bit, use the toilet and shower again.

“My speech is still impaired, and my memory loss is concerning.

“The New Zealand Govt still wants to extradite me. I guess after surviving a stroke, I can’t complain. I’ll be back,” he wrote.