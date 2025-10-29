Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Kelston Boys’ High School faces charter school takeover bid by community group Bewt

Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kelston Boys' High won the final of the World Schools Rugby Festival in Abu Dhabi last year, highlighting its proud history of sporting achievement, the school says.

Kelston Boys' High won the final of the World Schools Rugby Festival in Abu Dhabi last year, highlighting its proud history of sporting achievement, the school says.

A prominent Auckland public school is publicly distancing itself from a hostile takeover bid seeking to “forcibly” convert it into a charter school.

Kelston Boys’ High School acting principal David Samuela posted an open letter to school parents today, saying the takeover attempt was “not affiliated with Kelston Boys’ High

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save