Churton, who is standing for re-election on National’s de facto local body ticket, Communities and Residents (C&R), has apologised to his board colleagues and Goldsmith for his metaphorical gesture and behaviour at the meeting.

Another Ōrākei Local Board member, Penny Tucker, said she “was disgusted by the violent gestures and the comparison of our elected officials to Putin”.

“My colleague and C&R should be better than this. We should all be better than this,” Tucker said.

Today, Churton told the Herald he regretted his actions and acknowledged he could have used different language, such as “a choice between two poisonous chalices” or “back to the wall”.

“It’s not good board behaviour, but the board and I, C&R and everyone else I have spoken to all appreciate the substantive stuff and want to move on.

“The focus should return to the important issue about the impact of the proposed changes on Auckland,” he said.

More developments, like this one on Dominion Rd in Mt Eden, will be encouraged under the proposed plans. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a joint press release issued today, Churton and C&R president David Hay apologised for the behaviour displayed at Thursday’s meeting.

With emotions running high, Churton made an inappropriate gesture using “finger guns” toward a Government minister.

While not intended to threaten or intimidate, it was inappropriate and did not reflect the respectful tone expected of C&R candidates, the press release said.

It came out of deep frustration over the direction of the proposed density plans, said Churton.

Said Hay: “We can, and must, advocate strongly for local control and community values while upholding respectful conduct in all public forums.

“Troy and I are aligned on this, and we remain focused on constructive, community-led leadership.”

Ōrākei Local Board chair Scott Milne said he had received about a dozen complaints over Churton’s behaviour since the meeting. He confirmed that yesterday, he emailed the other five board members in response to the concerns raised.

In the email, Milne said he did not attend the meeting, but the Herald photo showed people not responding with disgust and revulsion, and there had been humour in the mix.

“That said, in any scenario, these actions are stupid and are not condoned by the other members… and they do not represent the values espoused by the board,” the email said.

The Milne email said C&R was unable to respond to calls for disciplinary action against Churton as board members are elected, and not employed, by C&R. There had been discussions with Churton and the organisation had accepted his apology.

Ōrākei Local Board member Troy Churton.

Milne told the Herald the board had issues with the one-size-fits-all approach across Auckland in the latest draft plan, saying it needed a more nuanced approach to provide for intensification in the right place.

Tucker said that as the debate on housing intensification in Auckland became more heated and politicised, there had never been a time when maintaining open and constructive communication lines with Wellington was more vital to the city’s future.

“Issues to do with the composition, character and capacity of the sprawling national lug nut that is Auckland are up for review. Throwing one’s toys is not an option,” she said.

The Herald is seeking comment from Goldsmith, who lives in the Ōrākei Local Board area.

Churton’s outburst last week is not the first time he has hit the headlines.

In 2018, he complained 169 times that the police Eagle helicopter was a “nuisance” flying over the Remuera area at night on its way to attend jobs in South Auckland.

