Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown blasts Christine Fletcher’s planning comments - Love this City with Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Local councillor Christine Fletcher speaks to a packed church in Mt Eden during a meeting organised by the Character Coalition to discuss proposed development plans for Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray



Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.


This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Mayor Wayne Brown says his colleague Christine Fletcher’s numbers on the new plan for Auckland’s housing zones are “complete rubbish”.

It’s not just

