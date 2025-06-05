Desley Simpson confirms she will be supporting Mayor Wayne Brown at October's local body elections. Photo / Alyse Wright
Desley Simpson’s decision to support Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s bid for a second term and not stand for the top role herself has drawn a mixed response from political colleagues.
Brown today announced Simpson was part of his “Fix Auckland” team and would serve a second term as his deputyif the pair get re-elected at October’s local body elections.
In Simpson’s political stronghold of Remuera, Meadowbank, Glendowie and the nearby beachside suburbs, Ōrākei Local Board chairman Scott Milne said there was 100% support behind the “renowned councillor”.
“Not everyone will be happy. I’m sure not all the councillors will be happy.”