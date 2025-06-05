Ōrākei Local Board chairman Scott Milne and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Alex Burton

Milne described the Ōrākei councillor as a “class act” who would have made a great mayor, but noted the mayor was only one vote and Simpson’s skill was talking across the table and getting consensus.

“Between them, they are a good set to get stuff done,” Milne said.

Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni, the only confirmed challenger for the mayoralty, said it would have been nice to have another woman in the race.

Leoni did not think Simpson stood any chance of changing Brown’s abrasive style of leadership and the next term would be a rerun of this term.

“She has expressed concern in the past about him putting her down, and she is only good for shopping for Lamborghinis,” Leoni said.

In March, Brown suggested that “all she thinks about is how to help people buy their next Lamborghini”, a comment for which he later apologised. He said the comment was “taken out of context”.

“I have also heard concerns that when he has had meetings with ministers, she is not always invited to the table,” Leoni said.

“What kind of relationship is that? If that continues into the next term, that is not good for Auckland.”

Christine Fletcher is not surprised Simpson is not contesting the mayoralty – "we've been witnessing a little dance".

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa councillor Christine Fletcher, who, like Simpson, is a member of the National Party, said she did not expect her colleague to contest the mayoralty.

“We’ve been witnessing a little dance. This has come as no surprise,” Fletcher said.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Angela Dalton said Simpson would be an excellent future mayor for Auckland.

“However, for this election, I guess she will be continuing as an excellent councillor for Ōrākei,” she said.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki councillor Josephine Bartley said she did not have any preference as to whether Simpson should have stood for mayor or not, saying: “Whatever Desley does, she excels in the role.”

