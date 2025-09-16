Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Auckland restaurateur Leo Molloy walks free after assaulting police charge withdrawn

Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

One time Super City mayoral candidate Leo Molloy assaulting police officer dismissed. Video \ Jason Dorday

Auckland restaurateur Leo Molloy has walked from court a free man after police withdrew a charge of assaulting an officer if he agreed to pay a $500 donation to the constable shot by fugitive Tom Phillips.

But Molloy - a one-time Super City mayoral candidate - has lashed out at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save