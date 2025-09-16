Auckland restaurateur Leo Molloy has walked from court a free man after police withdrew a charge of assaulting an officer if he agreed to pay a $500 donation to the constable shot by fugitive Tom Phillips.
But Molloy - a one-time Super City mayoral candidate - has lashed out atpolice for unfairly targeting him and says he was assaulted by the officer that night, not the other way around.
The controversial businessman has released CCTV footage of the incident and is now considering further legal action, including a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.
“There’s a hardcore group of half a dozen police who cannot accept that I have a right to live my life and dress how I want and be the figure that I am,” Molloy told the Herald.
However, in a dramatic turn of events yesterday at the Auckland District Court, a judge told police the case was an “extreme waste of court time” and said if the parties could not find a resolution, he would.
“It would seem to me there is a police charitable trust supporting a constable in Waikato with gunshot injuries to the face and shoulder,” Judge Nevin Dawson said.
He suggested the matter “could be disposed of” if Molloy agreed to make a donation to that charity in return for the charges being withdrawn.
Molloy’s lawyer, Quentin Duff, told the judge he had made exhaustive attempts to find a resolution but police had refused to compromise.
“A senior prosecutor didn’t want to engage in any discussions whatsoever,” Duff said.
“He said, ‘What is there to discuss? This is going to go to trial and that’s that’.”
Judge Dawson said the case seemed to be resolvable “if cooler heads on both sides came to play”.
Duff replied: “There have certainly been cooler heads on one side to get this to die a death, but that has been stopped at the pass.”