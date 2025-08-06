Advertisement
Auckland property developer Zhiwei Li accused of transferring cash between failing companies, millions owed to IRD

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An Auckland property developer has been bankrupted over a $225,000 debt to Carters building supplies company and is under investigation for a potential breach of his director's duties. Photo / NZME

A bankrupted Auckland property developer’s failed firm allegedly owes millions to Inland Revenue and the man himself is accused of withdrawing more than $2 million from his company accounts.

One of the collapsed company’s liquidators is mulling legal options to recover that money, while another claims the developer also

