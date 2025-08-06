“Upon investigation into the company, the liquidators identified a [alleged] breach of directors’ duties ... and made a demand for payment of the claim.”
KPMG liquidator Leon Bowker alleged Li authorised transactions between companies while those firms were insolvent.
“Across all five entities, breach claims totalling over $1m, and overdrawn shareholder current account claims totalling over $1.3m, were identified and issued against Mr Li in his capacity as both director and shareholder,” Bowker claimed to the Herald.
The Herald has sought comment from Li but requests have gone unanswered.
‘Must meet his obligations’
Li’s bankruptcy proceedings arose out of a personal guarantee he gave in respect of KER for building supplies purchased on its Carters trade account.
Carters demanded repayment in March 2023 and launched legal proceedings later that year.
IRD refused to provide details about its application or say how much it was owed.
Li told the High Court the Carters debt was “the result of the property market in Auckland collapsing”, but said his business was recovering and cashflow would be available to repay creditors “in several months”.
He said he had invested nearly $250,000 in a property development with another housing company and anticipated recovering his investment with a 60% return.
However, Justice Lester said Li’s optimism was “misplaced”, pointing out he’d made no repayments to Carters since May 2023.
“Mr Li stood to take the profit if the development prospered – he must meet his obligations when it faltered,” the judge wrote.
The judge questioned why Li had invested $250,000 in another housing project when he knew he owed money to Carters.
“Mr Li chose not to meet his obligation under the guarantee, opting to divert cash into another investment.”
In granting Carters’ bankruptcy application, the judge said he had “real doubts” about Li’s ability to satisfy the Carters debt.
The Official Assignee is now responsible for administering Li’s bankruptcy estate under the Insolvency Act.
Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.