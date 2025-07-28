Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Bankrupted Auckland property developer owes millions, companies liquidated, blames housing market for debts

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The developer blamed the collapsing Auckland property market for his financial woes and restricted cashflow.

The developer blamed the collapsing Auckland property market for his financial woes and restricted cashflow.

An Auckland property developer has been tipped into bankruptcy by a creditor while owing millions of dollars in personal liabilities.

Zhiwei Li, also known as Jack Li, is the director and shareholder of multiple companies in liquidation.

He has blamed the collapsing Auckland property market for his financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save