A new women’s record time has been set in the Auckland Marathon as the country’s largest running event coursed its way over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and along the city’s beaches this morning.
Alexandra’s Daniel Balchin was crowned the men’s title winner in the full-length course – a 42.2km-long windingrun starting at Devonport and finishing at Victoria Park in the CBD – after finishing with a time of 2h 19m 55s.
2024 champion Brigid Dennehy crossed the finish line soon after with a time of 2h 38m 10s, securing the women’s full marathon title for the second year in a row and breaking the previous women’s record by more than three minutes.
More than 17,000 people participated in the Auckland Marathon events today, with entrants as young as 5 years old and the oldest being Kiwi businessman Garth Barfoot, 89.
Dennehy finished last year’s run at 2h 41m 31s, two seconds behind the record set by Alexandra Williams in 2012.
Having won the 2023 marathon but then being outpaced by seconds in a tense sprint finish last year, he “really wanted to get across the line first”.
“Solid pack of runners, it was awesome to take it out today,” Balchin said.
“Out of the four times I’ve done this race, this year has had the best conditions yet. I certainly made the most of the conditions in the back half of the race.”
More than 3200 runners participated in the full marathon, the highest number of entrants since 2014.
Christchurch athlete Christopher Dryden ran the Garmin Half Marathon in 1h 5m 24s, winning the men’s title, while local Lisa Cross completed it with a time of 1h 15m 28s, securing the women’s title and bringing her Auckland Half Marathon title count to four.
“It was good, just a really nice race that was enjoyable. Perfect weather, no wind, it was awesome,” Cross recalled.
“I didn’t have a race plan today, I was just going to run. It felt good so I kicked on.”
Dryden said he had a great week in the lead-up to the event. He was treating the half as a “training session” for an upcoming full marathon.
“I won’t lie, I came here to win. I’ve come second and third a few times here so it’s just nice to win a big half-marathon. I’m stoked.”
The Wheelchair Marathon ended with Australia’s Michael Taylor first in the men’s race in a time of 1h 29m, and New Zealand’s Sally Barkman first the women’s event in 1h 53m 41s.
The Irish-born runner acknowledged the heat this placed on her ahead of the race: “After winning last year and being so close to the record, it has added a bit more pressure knowing it is within reach, but this has also motivated me.”
Two-time Auckland Marathon champion Alice Mason was back in the women’s race after a two-year absence because of her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter.
“My last marathon was winning Auckland two years ago and shortly after that I was pregnant with my now 1-year-old daughter. I’m pretty excited to finally be getting back on a marathon start line,” Mason said ahead of today’s event.
“My little boy was 15 months old when I last raced Auckland and so I’m really looking forward to him being able to see me run.”
Despite the time off from training, Mason managed to secure second place in the women’s race, finishing in 2h 48m 11s or 10 minutes behind Dennehy.
In the half-marathon, 79-year-old Rod Gill from Hamilton completed his 200th half-marathon, marking the end of a decade-long journey that started when he took up running at 70.