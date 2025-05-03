More than 2400 children ran the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Video / Kelly Makiha

3 May, 2025 02:07 AM 2 mins to read

Dan Balchin and Billie Haresnape have taken the honours in the 2025 men’s and women’s Red Stag Rotorua Marathon races today.

Balchin ran a time of 02:24:41, just two seconds ahead of Cullern Thorby (02:24:43) with local hero Michael Voss (02:26:52) in third.

Haresnape ran a time of 03:03:49, ahead of Rachel O’Brien (03:04:31) and Kovo MacDonald (03:07:27).

The year’s event had a new finish line in the heart of the newly redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront precinct with a grand final stretch down Eat Streat and finishing outside the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.

A big crowd lined the finish chute and along the city’s dining precinct this morning, with restaurant patrons cheering on the runners approaching the finish line.