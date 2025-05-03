Advertisement
Red Stag Rotorua Marathon 2025: Dan Balchin, Billie Haresnape victorious

More than 2400 children ran the Rotorua Mini Marathon. Video / Kelly Makiha

Dan Balchin and Billie Haresnape have taken the honours in the 2025 men’s and women’s Red Stag Rotorua Marathon races today.

Balchin ran a time of 02:24:41, just two seconds ahead of Cullern Thorby (02:24:43) with local hero Michael Voss (02:26:52) in third.

Haresnape ran a time of 03:03:49, ahead of Rachel O’Brien (03:04:31) and Kovo MacDonald (03:07:27).

The year’s event had a new finish line in the heart of the newly redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront precinct with a grand final stretch down Eat Streat and finishing outside the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.

A big crowd lined the finish chute and along the city’s dining precinct this morning, with restaurant patrons cheering on the runners approaching the finish line.

More than 6000 participants were expected to take part across a series of events including today’s 42.2km race.

The marathon started at 8am from the Government Gardens and took in a historic lap of the lake.

Rotorua local Voss was defending his Rotorua Marathon title, while last year’s runner-up Thorby repeated his placing.

Daniel Balchin was the men's winner of the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon, followed home closely by Cullern Thorby. Photo / Laura Smith
Men’s winner Balchin came in to the race with a 2:22.25 best from Auckland in 2022.

Women’s winner Haresnape finished third in the 2022 edition of the event.

O’Brien finished fourth in 2024 with a strong 3:10.21 performance.

