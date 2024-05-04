Michael Voss has won the 2024 Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

Rotorua runner Michael Voss has won his fourth Rotorua marathon, finishing the race in two hours, 23 minutes and 48 seconds.

Perth-based Wairarapa-raised mother-of-three Debbie Donald claimed victory in the women’s marathon, with a time of two hours, 46 minutes and 30 seconds.

An Athletics New Zealand media release said Voss claimed a four-second victory from his Lake City AC club-mate Cullern Thorby in the marathon yesterday.

After Thorby opened up a 30-second lead, it looked like Voss’ bid for a fourth Rotorua Marathon title had floundered.

Michael Voss takes out the 2024 Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

However, revived by the support from friends, Voss put on the after-burners in the final few kilometres to overhaul Thorby and claim victory.

Voss, who claimed a sixth successive Rotorua Marathon podium and added to his victories in 2020, 2021 and 2022, said: “This Rotorua Marathon victory is the one I enjoyed the most.

“I love having a battle, Cullern was so strong, and it makes it so much more rewarding (to win a race of that nature).

“I tried to take Cullern at 30km and I opened up a lead. Then he came back, and we kept taking turns at the front. He then got a little bit of a gap, and I thought he had me. I almost settled for second, but my workmates kept me going and then I gave it everything at the end.”

In the statement, Thorby said it was great to race with Voss on a day with “perfect conditions”.

“Since I started running and got out of my party stage, running makes me happy and has been a great release.”

Debbie Donald wins women’s title

In the women’s marathon, Donald forged ahead of Lydia O’Donnell before 10km and claimed the top spot.

It came seven weeks after she recorded a lifetime best of two hours, 40 minutes and 39 seconds in the Nagoya Marathon in Japan.

Donald said it was a “last-minute decision” to participate in the Rotorua Marathon.

Debbie Donald won the 2024 women's Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

After Nagoya, she finished fourth in the half marathon in Christchurch.

“Although the time was good my legs felt a bit off.

“I hadn’t done any long runs leading into [yesterday] and my legs felt a bit zapped by 32km. But I knew the championship was on the line, and I’m pinching myself now.”

After taking the lead she told herself not to look back and was rewarded with the race win.

“I knew Lydia was a gun runner and she has fast legs too. I just had to keep going. It was so beautiful running around Lake Rotorua. To win the New Zealand title again is so surreal. I hope to come back next year and win a third New Zealand title.”

More than 5100 runners entered yesterday’s marathon - the 60th-anniversary edition of the Red Stag Half Marathon.

One-hundred-year-old Colin Thorne completed the First Credit Union 5.5km in 1:11:24 alongside his daughter Pauline Dinsdale.

Runway5 at Rotorua International Airport

The Runway5 - a 5km race along the Rotorua Airport runway - was the final event of the Rotorua marathon yesterday.

Laura Nagel won the women’s senior title, finishing the race in 16 minutes and 14 seconds.

Eric Speakman won the men’s senior race with a time of 14 minutes and 19 seconds.

The full results can be found on the sport splits website.

- Supplied content