It’s a new era for the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon with a new finish line announced for the iconic event.
More than 6000 participants are expected to take part across a series of events including the famous 42.2km race on Saturday.
For the first time, all events will finish in the heart of the newly redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront precinct with a grand final stretch down Eat Streat, Athletics NZ said in a statement.
“Runners will soak up the electric atmosphere as they descend the bustling dining boulevard, cheered on by crowds, before crossing the finish line outside the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.
“This new finish experience has been designed to celebrate the final moments of each runner’s journey, creating a festival-like environment for athletes, spectators, and supporters alike,” the statement said.