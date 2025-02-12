The longest race of the day is the 21km trail run, which is expected to take runners about nine hours to complete.

Jones was raised in Whakatāne and is the 102km defending champion from last year.

Croft, from Greymouth, was the first New Zealand woman to make the podium in the UTMB.

Then last year Croft claimed second place at the Tour du Mont Blanc which goes through France, Italy and Switzerland and is considered the most competitive trail ultramarathon.

There, Croft recorded the best back-half splits in the UTMB race history.

Ruth Croft receiving the women's 102km Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB trophy after her victory last year. Photo: Cameron McKenzie

Including Rotorua’s sites and scenes for the track

Croft and Jones have been in Rotorua since Friday, February 7, working to build connections and a presence in the Rotorua running community. They joined Tarawera Ultra-Trail newcomer Caitlin Fielder to prepare for the event.

Longtime friend and fellow runner Hayden Hawks (USA) said he had been training and hanging out with Jones for over six weeks.

Hawks was named by many as the 2024 Ultra Runner of the Year and will return to the Tarawera Ultra-Trail for the second time this year.

“This is our second time spending a significant training block down here in New Zealand and it won’t be the last. We love it down here, it’s great to escape the winter back home and come here to train, dive and fish, spend lots of time outdoors with the family and enjoy the New Zealand summer,” said Hawks.

“It has really become a second home for us and we plan on spending many more New Zealand summers here.

“My good mate Dan Jones is great to train with and why not throw in a world-class race like Tarawera if I am already here?

“The trails are great, the people and atmosphere are even better and it’s a great way to start my season ... I plan on making it the start to my season for years to come.”

Hawks had already qualified for this year’s Western States and UTMB World Series Finals in northern California.

In 2024 Daniel Jones secured back-to-back victories at Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB. Photo: Cameron McKenzie

He would race the 50km at the Tarawera Ultra on Saturday, intending to test out his speed and fitness early in the season.

“I have a very big year to come with both Western States and UTMB on the schedule. I don’t want to run too long, too early in the year and want to make sure I am prepared for both of those races.

“I will be racing T50 but also using it as a great part of my training and stepping stone to other races to come. I do think it would be cool to win both the T50 and T102 over the years as New Zealand and Tarawera are dear and important to me,” said Hawks.

“I always want to win and believe I can win the race, but most importantly, I want to have a great time, not get injured and run a fast and well-executed race,” Hawks said.

Lining up alongside Hawks is a strong international contingent, featuring two-time OCC podium-finisher Robbie Simpson (Britain), Spanish duo Daniel Osanz and Marc Olle Bernades, and two-time T102 champion Dylan Bowman (USA).

Michael Voss, former champion and Rotorua local hoped to win against Hawks in pursuit of the T50 crown.

Voss won the 50km race in 2020.

“I love running this race as it always gets a good-quality field, with some of the best trail runners in the world competing.

“Being able to line up against them, in a place where I do 90% of my training, feels pretty special.

“The course is challenging and the pace is always hot from the start, but I can’t wait to get out there,” Voss said.

“I’m looking forward to racing Hayden and the other top-level elites. It’s cool being able to race against some of the best in the world and seeing what is possible,” he said.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think I could get the win. My training’s been going well, and Will [O’Connor, Voss’ coach] and I have worked on the things that have slowed me down in the past. It would be awesome to stay strong throughout the race and be in the mix with the top guys.”

The women’s T50 race is headlined by South Africa’s Bianca Tarboton, an athlete with multiple wins at the competitive Ultra-Trail Cape Town and various podiums at races around the world.

She will face a strong Australian contingent featuring the likes of Patricia McKibbin, Georgina Campbell and Madison Reynolds, plus American Corrine Malcom and Kiwi Mel Aitken.

Event details:

TMiler - Saturday 4am

T102 - Saturday 7am

T50 - Saturday 7am-7.20am

T21 - Saturday 10am

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.