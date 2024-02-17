Ruth Croft wins the women's category at Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB 2024.

The Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB returned to Rotorua on Saturday for its 15th season and new and familiar champions have been crowned.

The event spans two days around Rotorua’s iconic lakes, with runners competing in four distances — 21km, 50km, 102km and the 100-miler (165km).

The course takes runners through eight different lakes, waterfalls and native bush in Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa forest.

New Zealand’s Daniel Jones claimed victory for the second time in the men’s race, stopping the clock at seven hours, 46 minutes and 42 seconds.

Jones said in a media release the feeling of winning the competition back-to-back was “undeniable.

“Backing up in an ultra just really means a lot because anything can happen out there in ultramarathons.”

Jones said he put last year’s event down as “one of my most successful races I’ve ever done” and to come home and “win here again in front of my home crowd, in front of my parents and my friends was really amazing”.

As is tradition at Tarawera Ultra-Trail, Jones - the 102km winner - was received at the finish line by a haka and to the cheers of hundreds of spectators.

“I got to experience the haka last year. I never thought I’d have that experience in my lifetime and to have it again, it doesn’t change, it’s just beautiful.”

New Zealand trail-runner Ruth Croft won the women’s 102km race on Saturday reclaiming the title she earned in 2021.

Croft finished the race in nine hours, 14 minutes and 14 seconds.

Croft said in a media release “I’m feeling relieved [and] pleased I made it to the finish line”.

She said she might have started the race “a bit too hot” and “paid for it in the middle”.

Croft said she was able to “rally in the end” to make the winning time.

“I got a split going into the 87km aid station, I was told I only had six minutes and that I needed to get moving and so I ran a bit scared until the redwoods but then I still had a bit left in the tank, so it was okay.”

In the 50km women’s race, Rotorua-raised Caitlin Fielder won her third Tarawera title with a race time of four hours, one minute and 41 seconds.

The media release stated Fielder’s lead was never troubled by other runners but she battled herself throughout the race despite cramping issues on some of the uphill sections.

“I feel pretty good, but pretty happy it’s over to be honest,” Fielder said.

“Sometimes you have races where you feel really good most of the time and sometimes it’s more of a character build and today was one of those.

“I didn’t feel great from the start but just slogged it out which is good to push through sometimes as well,” she said.

In the men’s 50km race, United Kingdom runner Ronnie Sparke, made his Tarawera winning debut with a race time of three hours, 30 minutes and 48 seconds.

“It’s unbelievable, I came here to win but to actually do it is surreal,” Sparke said in a media release.

Men’s 2024 winners:

Daniel Jones (NZL) – 7:46:42

Justin Grunewald (USA) – 8:25:57

Matthew Healy (ZAF) – 8:58:43

Women’s 2024 winners:

Ruth Croft (NZL) – 9:14:14

Beth McKenzie (USA) – 9:38:03

Nikki Everton (NZL) – 10:26:53

