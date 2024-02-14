Ruth Croft on her way to victory at the 2021 Tarawera Ultra-Trail 102km race. Photo / Graeme Murray

Ruth Croft on her way to victory at the 2021 Tarawera Ultra-Trail 102km race. Photo / Graeme Murray

Kiwis Ruth Croft and Daniel Jones are set to headline the 15th anniversary edition of the Tarawera Ultra-Trail.

Both are past winners of the 102km race and hope to add another title to their name.

Jones, who was raised in Whakatāne, returns to the 102km race at Tarawera as the defending champion.

His win last year set the tone for a breakout season of ultra-trail racing, which saw Jones finish fifth at the iconic Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run and 12th at the prestigious UTMB race, part of the inaugural UTMB World Series Finals.

“Last year was awesome. I took every race one at a time, enjoying the moments and the processes that led to each event,” Jones said.

“To sum it up, 2023 was a success after February. Everything that followed Tarawera was a bonus. I look back on that win as one of the proudest moments in my career. It wasn’t just about the win but putting together a really well-executed race after what felt like a long time coming.”

Jones said he was excited to return to racing at home.

“It would mean so much to retain my title. I won’t be happy with anything but a win after my experience last year, but even if I don’t win the race [I] can still be successful.

“Success would be nailing my race plan as there’s so much that can happen in an ultra. I will go about working on the controllables, then the outcome will be what it will be.”

Lining up against Jones in the 102km race on Saturday is Justin Grunewald, with the American set to make his Tarawera debut and likely to be a strong contender for the title this year.

“I am feeling really well heading into the race with a good block of uninterrupted training,” Grunewald said.

Daniel Jones is the reigning 102km Tarawera Ultra-Trail champion. Photo / Graeme Murray

“I’ve wanted to do this race for years. My partner Amanda Basham came down last year and we were going to bring our whole family for a few weeks but my work schedule got mixed up so I couldn’t make it down.”

Two-time Tarawera 102km winner Sage Canaday from the United States will also be on the start line, returning to the event for the first time since 2020.

Between this year’s race and his last outing at Tarawera, Canaday suffered a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Nestled among the legends who have won at Tarawera is New Zealand’s Ruth Croft, who etched her name firmly in the history books in 2021 when she won the 102km race outright.

Since that race, Croft has gone on to flourish on the world stage, winning Western States in 2022, a year after finishing second, and most recently winning the 100km at Ultra-Trail Cape Town (UTCT) in November.

“I had a break after UTCT at the end of last year and have slowly been laying the foundation for the year ahead,” Croft said.

“I’m not firing on all cylinders as it is still early, but the fitness is there and I’m looking forward to running through some redwoods with the rest of the New Zealand trail community.”

The 102km race at Tarawera begins at 7.30am on Saturday.

American headlines Tarawera Miler men’s elite field

American Adrian MacDonald headlines the Tarawera Miler men’s elite field as the highest-ranked athlete on the start line.

MacDonald is a two-time Leadville 100 winner and claimed victory in the 100 Miler (160km) at Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB during his last race down under.

“I’m feeling great and am so excited to be here,” he said.

“I will have been in New Zealand for nearly two weeks by the time the race starts. I’ve travelled from the winter of Colorado so have been adjusting to the warmer temps and previewing the course.

“This will be my first time racing in New Zealand.”

MacDonald said he was hoping for a positive start to the year and thought Tarawera’s 100-mile course could play to his strengths.

The highest-ranked athlete in the Tarawera Miler women’s field is New Zealand-based South African Naomi Brand, who finished off 2023 with a second-place finish in the 100-mile race at Ultra-Trail Cape Town in November.

Adrian MacDonald won the Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko mile in Australia the last time he raced Downunder. Photo / Tim Bardsley-Smith

Despite this achievement, Brand says overall she was disappointed with how her last year of racing went.

“My 2023 racing year was not great at all. I started the year with long Covid and ended it with focusing on a great personal milestone - getting married - but one that stole my focus away from racing for a bit. This year the focus is back, and I feel grateful to try again.”

Brand has finished third and sixth before in previous attempts at Tarawera, with both of those results coming in the 102km.

She will take on the Tarawera Miler for the first time this weekend.

“Tarawera is the most competitive race in New Zealand as it draws international athletes. I’m hoping I can run within myself and finish strong. It’s a fairly ‘runnable’ race, so a good opportunity to run for a good time - I’d love to improve on my 100 Miler PB [personal best].”

The Tarawera Ultra-Trail is a qualifying race for the UTMB World Series Finals at UTMB Mont-Blanc. The top three male and female elites in the Tarawera Miler will secure direct entry into UTMB in 2025.

To find out more about Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB visit tarawera.utmb.world.