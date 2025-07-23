Advertisement
Auckland man charged with making more than 100 intimate visual recordings of women

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A Mt Eden man has been charged with more than 100 counts of making intimate visual recordings of women, including at a Newmarket shopping complex and inner city bathroom. Illustration / Paul Slater

A man has been charged with making more than 100 intimate visual recordings of women across Auckland in offending spanning more than three years.

It’s alleged the suspect used devices to film women covertly at various locations, including a Newmarket shopping complex and the bathroom at a central Auckland

