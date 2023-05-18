Man charged with posting intimate visual recordings of woman without consent

A man has been arrested and charged for posting initimate recordings of a woman without consent. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been arrested and charged following a police investigation into a report of private images being shared online.

The 22-year-old is currently before the Manukau District Court charged with posting intimate visual recordings without consent.

Police first received the report of private images being shared online on Tuesday, April 11 with the incident understood to have occurred in August 2022.

“Police initially reviewed the file and due to no evidence a crime has been committed, the matter was filed,” a spokeswoman said.

“On 4 May, police received further information from the informant and have since reopened the file for further assessment.”

The woman told the Herald that she and her husband, who lives overseas, recorded intimate videos of themselves and shared them with each other as a way to maintain their long-distance relationship.

She stored the intimate recordings in a hidden file on her devices and on iCloud.

The recordings and other intimate images were taken from the files and were shared on a “fake” Twitter account set up under her name.

As the matter was now before the court, the police spokeswoman said police are unable to comment further.