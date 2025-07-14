Advertisement
Auckland Harbour Bridge may close as strong winds hit city during rush hour

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge may close as strong 90km/h gusts set to lash the city today from midday into evening rush hour.

The strongest wind gusts on the bridge could reach 75km/h to 80km/h between 11am and 7pm, triggering an amber alert.

