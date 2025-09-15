Advertisement
Auckland Council denies misleading rural Rodney ratepayers on hikes

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Trevor Knox and his family have been hit with a 73% increase in rates, now over $10,000. They cannot sell their land for housing due to a lack of wastewater connection until 2031.

Rural ratepayers on the northern outskirts of the Super City were misled about the real-world impact of steep rate increases this year, says a local politician.

Rodney Local Board member Ivan Wagstaff said council officers were aware of significant rate rises in October 2024 but withheld the information during public

