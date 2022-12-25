Auckland Zoo’s adorable red pandas get festive

Red pandas at Auckland Zoo enjoyed a special Christmas themed wreath for the festive season. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo’s red pandas are enjoying a wreath for Christmas, while other wildlife sanctuaries around the country have welcomed some cute new arrivals in time for the festive season.

Photos posted by the Zoo on social media showed one panda licking its lips as it sniffed out and investigated an enriching wreath adorned with bright red flowers.

The wreath is also partly edible with strands of bamboo woven through it.

Christmas came early for animals are Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch. Photo / Orana Wildlife Park

Zoos are closed today but keepers are at work spreading the festival cheer and making sure animals in their care get to enjoy Christmas.

Christmas came early for animals at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch, that got to rip open their special themed enrichment presents yesterday.

Meerkats, gorillas, lions and giraffes were among those that enjoyed a Christmas treat.

The kunekune piglets have a cute new stablemate at Staglands Wildlife Reserve. Photo / Staglands Wildlife Reserve

Staglands Wildlife Reserve near Upper Hutt announced yesterday their kunekune piglets have a cute new stablemate - a 2-week-old Friesian-Galloway calf.

People were encouraged to visit and meet the “little lovely” when Staglands reopened after Christmas Day.

Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch wished everyone a Meri Kirihimete by sharing an adorable photo of a Rowi kiwi chick on Facebook.

Rowi are the rarest of the five species of kiwi.

The Rowi kiwi chick at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch. Photo / Willowbank Wildlife Reserve

In Wellington, Zealandia ecosanctuary said its Kākāriki truly embodied Christmas.

A Kākāriki is a beautiful bright green parakeet with a splash of red across its face.

“They also have a cheerful, chattering call that almost sounds like Christmas bells while you are walking in the ngahere,” Zealandia posted on Facebook.

People can keep an eye and an ear out for the birds over the Christmas holidays as their population has started spreading across the city.

Kākāriki is a beautiful bright green parakeet with a splash of red across the face. Photo / Zealandia















