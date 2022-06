The incident was reported to police around 12.50pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Onehunga where a person has died.

The incident happened on Grey St and was reported to police around 12.50pm.

A St John spokesperson said two rapid response units and a manager were sent to the scene.

WorkSafe New Zealand has been notified.