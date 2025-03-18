“It’s a bit traumatising... my boyfriend hates seeing scooters now.”

Student Diane Lee, 21, was left with a wound on her cheek and bruises on her upper limbs, lower leg, hip and thigh.

In the 23-second video, two people can be seen greeting three others as they get out of a car parked outside the apartment block.

Ten seconds later, one Lime scooter flies by to the right of the car, and another follows along the footpath through the group.

Shortly after, another scooter flies along the footpath and clatters into a member of the group, taking them out.

“[The scooter rider] said ‘Oh sorry’, and went on his way. I didn’t really get any sincere apology,” Lee said.

Lee had contacted Lime who told her they were investigating the incident.

“People are not cautious,” she said.

CCTV captured the moment a Lime Scooter rider collided with a member of the public in Auckland Central. Video / Supplied

A Lime spokesperson confirmed to the Herald it received a report earlier today about the incident from a community member and said they were “thinking of them”.

“Our team immediately launched an investigation, and the rider in question has been permanently removed from our platform,” they said.

“Lime has zero tolerance for this behaviour and is fully committed to cooperating with police on this matter.”

Lee uploaded the video to a private Facebook group so people would be aware that scooters can cause accidents if not driven safely.

“I think Friday nights should be an enjoyable time or relaxation day from work for everyone,” she said.

“But when it comes to some people who are not considerable just for self-entertainment, it can reach harm discomfort for others”

Lee said while she wished the incident hadn’t happened, she was glad it was not an elderly person or a child who got hit and could have ended up more injured.

ACC paid out almost $15 million for scooter injuries last year, an increase of almost 50% from the year before.

ACC received 3400 new claims, a rise of almost 500 on the year before, with about a third of claims coming from Auckland.

Claim numbers increased across every age group, with almost one in four coming from people in their 20s.

